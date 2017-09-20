19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Teenager Kills Father With Axe in Cacula

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — A 17-year-old teenager is accused of murdering his 53-year-old father during the weekend, using an ax, in the municipality of Cacula, 96 kilometers north off headquarters capital of Huíla province.

Speaking to Angop today, in Lubango, the spokesman of the National Police Command in Huíla, superintendent Carlos Alberto said the crime happened around 10 o'clock in the village of Muquete.

The perpetrator is allegedly insane and has struck twice with an ax in the victim's thoracic region, causing his immediate death.

According to the official, the underage is under security and must undergo psychic examinations.

Angola

UN Secretary-General Points Out Seven Threats to Global Cohesion

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, point out on Tuesday seven threats faced by the world and, in his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.