Angola: Teenager Kills Father With Axe in Cacula

Lubango — A 17-year-old teenager is accused of murdering his 53-year-old father during the weekend, using an ax, in the municipality of Cacula, 96 kilometers north off headquarters capital of Huíla province.

Speaking to Angop today, in Lubango, the spokesman of the National Police Command in Huíla, superintendent Carlos Alberto said the crime happened around 10 o'clock in the village of Muquete.

The perpetrator is allegedly insane and has struck twice with an ax in the victim's thoracic region, causing his immediate death.

According to the official, the underage is under security and must undergo psychic examinations.