Angola: Cuito Cuanavale Memorial Seen As Honor for Angolan State

Cuito Cuanavale — The construction of the memorial to the victory of the Cuito Cuanavale battle in the south-eastern Cuando Cubango province is an honor for the Angolan State and a moral obligation of all Angolans, said on Tuesday the acting minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Cerqueira.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the aforementioned monument by the President of the Republic José Eduardo dos Santos, the official considered a great tribute to the ex-FAPLA fighters who lie in the area, as well as those who remain firm in the defense and construction of the Angolan motherland.

He said that the heroes of this battle are the center of the tribute because it was with their dedication to the defense of this part of the national territory that there was a historic turning that allowed the defeat of the apartheid regime, the independence of Namibia and the liberation of the Southern Africa".

The official emphasized that in the person of the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, his main architect, for whom the new and future generations may remember the great number of fearless men who fought against the most powerful army of the continent.

The memorial symbolises the heroic resistance of the Angolan combatants against the South African armed forces invasion, at the time of the apartheid regime that ruled South Africa.

In the area of the memorial one also finds different infrastructures, some of which are still being built or being finished, such as a conferences centre, one library and one museum where visitors can see the spoils of that battle.

ANGOP has learnt that nearby a tourism village is going to be built, which will have infrastructures like flats, restaurants, social centres and other commercial establishments.

The Cuito Cuanavale Battle was a decisive turning point in the war that was going on for many years.

The reference date in the military confrontation between the then People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) and the invading South African forces is 23 March, 1988.

The FAPLA, supported by Cuban soldiers and advisers, managed to put up a brave resistance against the foreign military aggression and imposed themselves over the invaders on 23 March, 1988.

The defeat of the invading forces caused the South African apartheid regime to promote quadripartite talks that led to the signing of the New York Agreement which, consequently, brought about the independence of Namibia and the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa, thus facilitating a new democratic era in those two countries.