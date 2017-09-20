Blantyre — Nde'feyo Entertainment and Nzika Arts, producers of Urban Music People (UMP) Awards and Festival, have engaged the country's Jazz artist, Erik Paliani to spice up the festival this year.

The event will be held on 15th Octoberin Blantyre at Game Stores' underground car park, and it will be characterized by fashion show, fashion booths, UMP awards nominations announcement and party, music performance and media awards.

Paliani has since expressed his delight to perform at the event, describing it as an opportunity to expand his fan-base.

"I am excited to perform because I am on a mission to expand my audience. This event has therefore allowed me to introduce my musical brand to a wider and more youthful audience," said Paliani.

Paliani then assured patronage to the event of a performance which will be of high quality and well rehearsed.

"I give the best of my capabilities at all times. As a travelling musician, I am constantly faced with different audiences, scenarios and settings. For the past 15 years I have performed for audiences that can't even translate my language. But they somehow manage to translate my soul. I believe the same will be true to this event," he said.

UMP Festival is a celebration of Malawi's urban music, lifestyle and culture. The UMP Awards is a ceremony that recognizes Malawi's exceptional urban music talent.

The UMP Fashion Night will precede UMP Awards and Festival set for 18th November, 2017 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe and 19th November at the Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre