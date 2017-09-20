Huambo — The FC Casa Militar of the south-east Cuando Cubango province raised to the National Soccer Championship (Girabola/2018) 1st Division, after beating Monday the host Ferrovia do Huambo by 2-0.

Casa Militar become the new representative of Angola's far-southern province, where the last representative, 4 de Abril, saw their destiny unfulfilled in 2016.

The athletes Amiltom and Paulucho scored for Casa Militar at 2 and 28 minutes of the last round match of series B for Zonal qualifier.

Cuando Cubando's team finished the competition as lead with 21 points, as result of seven victories and one defeat, while Ferrovia are third placed with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Casa Militar is the third team to represent Cuando Cubango in Girabola, after Futebol Clube Chicoil, in 1997, and 4 de Abril, in 2016.

Founded on 1 August, 2012, Casa Militar is chaired by Atanásio Lucas José.