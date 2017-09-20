19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Casa Militar Qualify for 1st Division in Cuando Cubango

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — The FC Casa Militar of the south-east Cuando Cubango province raised to the National Soccer Championship (Girabola/2018) 1st Division, after beating Monday the host Ferrovia do Huambo by 2-0.

Casa Militar become the new representative of Angola's far-southern province, where the last representative, 4 de Abril, saw their destiny unfulfilled in 2016.

The athletes Amiltom and Paulucho scored for Casa Militar at 2 and 28 minutes of the last round match of series B for Zonal qualifier.

Cuando Cubando's team finished the competition as lead with 21 points, as result of seven victories and one defeat, while Ferrovia are third placed with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Casa Militar is the third team to represent Cuando Cubango in Girabola, after Futebol Clube Chicoil, in 1997, and 4 de Abril, in 2016.

Founded on 1 August, 2012, Casa Militar is chaired by Atanásio Lucas José.

Angola

UN Secretary-General Points Out Seven Threats to Global Cohesion

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, point out on Tuesday seven threats faced by the world and, in his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.