Sudan: Juba Delegation Arrives to Resolve Economic Issues and Obstacles Between Two Countries

Khartoum — The Deputy National Prime Minister, the Investment Minister, Mubarak al- Fadel al- Mahdi received, Tuesday, at Khartoum airport the high level delegation of the state of South Sudan, led by the Advisor to the Head of State of South Sudan, Tut Kallouk, Finance Minister Stephen Diu Mau, Minister of Petroleum Azayk Lwal Al-Qallawak and the trade Minister Moses Hassan, in the presence of the Sudan's Trade Minister Hatim Al-Sir.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Investment Minister, noted in press statements that the visit of the state of S. Sudan delegation followed consultations between the two sides on how to promote and bush forward the economic and trade relations between the two countries especially in the fields of petroleum, and trade.

He disclosed that meetings were held two weeks ago on level of technician of oil ministries of the two countries where agreements were reached on ways of cooperation in this field.

He expressed hope that this visit would reach a framework agreement on level of the minsters for joint cooperation in fields of petroleum, trade and economy.

Al- Fadil indicated that the government of National Accord work for the implementation of the National Dialogue recommendations, and the directives of the President of the Republic and the First Vice President, the National Prime Minister in regard of bushing forward the relations between the two countries.

He added that there are many outstanding issues while we move forward in the economic field and cooperate in resolving the other issues, announcing welcome to the visit of the delegation of s. Sudan.

The Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan, Tut Kallouk, stressed that the visit targets, with clear directives from the president of S. Sudan, the removal of all the issues that obstruct the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that the delegation will work with the Sudanese side for the resolution of all obstacles to enable the development of economic potentials of the two countries.