19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Juba/Kartoum in Joint Economic Talks Start

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The meetings of Sudan -South Sudan joint Committee started, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers to promote the economic relations in oil and trade fields.

The Deputy National Prime Minister and Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadel has told reports that meetings of the ministries of Oil, Commerce and Finance , in the two countries , will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the details of the agreements which will be signed in the concluding session.

The chairman of the South Sudan delegation, on his part, has affirmed the readiness of the government of South Sudan to reach an agreement on all the economic pending issues for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides have affirmed that the signing of the economic agreement will be as start for finding solutions to all other security and political pending issues.

Sudan

U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status for Cirizens

The Trump administration has extended Temporary Protected Status for nationals of South Sudan but will end the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.