Sudan: Juba/Kartoum in Joint Economic Talks Start

Khartoum — The meetings of Sudan -South Sudan joint Committee started, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers to promote the economic relations in oil and trade fields.

The Deputy National Prime Minister and Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadel has told reports that meetings of the ministries of Oil, Commerce and Finance , in the two countries , will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the details of the agreements which will be signed in the concluding session.

The chairman of the South Sudan delegation, on his part, has affirmed the readiness of the government of South Sudan to reach an agreement on all the economic pending issues for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides have affirmed that the signing of the economic agreement will be as start for finding solutions to all other security and political pending issues.