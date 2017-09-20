19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Juba/Khartoum Joint Economic Talks Kick Off

Khartoum — The meetings of the joint committee between the Sudan and the state of South Sudan kicked off, Tuesday evening in Khartoum, at the council of minister, targeting the development and promotion of the economic relations between the two countries in oil and trade fields.

The Deputy National Prime Minister, the Investment Minister, Mubarak al- Fadil, head of the Sudan's side, noted in a press statement, that the meetings will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, between the ministries of oil, trade and finance of the two countries, to discuss the details of the agreements that will be signed in the concluding sittings tomorrow, Wednesday evening.

The head of the state of South Sudan delegating, Tut Kallouk, stressed readiness of the state of S. Sudan to reach agreement in all the outstanding issues in the economic field for the interest of nations of the two countries.

Members of the two delegations emphasized that the signing of the economic agreement between the two countries will be the start for the treatment of all the outstanding security, political issues and others.

