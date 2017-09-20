Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ Cholera deaths in Central, South Darfur camps

September 19 - 2017 NIERTETI / NYALA New cholera cases were recorded in the camps for the displaced in Darfur. Seven people were infected with cholera and started receiving treatment near Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, over the weekend. The isolation centre in Nierteti recorded one death, and received six new patients during the past days. On Monday, a medical source in Nierteti Hospital told Radio Dabanga that the number of hospitalised cases at the isolation centre was 13 people.

A displaced person succumbed to cholera at El Salam camp, south of Nyala, on Monday. Four others were taken to the cholera medical isolation centre in the capital city of South Darfur. Yesterday in an interview with Radio Dabanga, sheikhs and volunteers in the anti-cholera campaign expressed their concerns about an increase in the number of cholera cases after rains hit the camp.

A medical doctor in the hospital of El Souki in Sennar state reported to Radio Dabanga that they received eight new patients over the weekend. He said more cases are expected to reach the hospital, "because of the easy transmission of infection and the deterioration of the environment".

Two cases of cholera appeared in Khartoum North, after the capital of Sudan witnessed a relatively low infection rate for several weeks. "The emergence of new cases may be a result of the accumulation of rainwater and dirt, and the environmental degradation in the district because of poor drainage," a volunteer reported to Radio Dabanga.

♦ Ten people killed in attack, clash in South Darfur village

September 15 - 2017 EL SALAM Ten people were killed and eleven were wounded in the village of Tombassi in El Salam locality on Wednesday, in a clash that involved paramilitary forces. In southern Libya, four Sudanese were killed by gunmen.

Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by a colonel called Um Jalumba, attacked Tombassi on Wednesday. Two villagers were killed while other people were wounded, a witness told Radio Dabanga yesterday.

Soon after a group of villagers set out to chase the perpetrators. "But they ambushed the group and killed seven of them, and others were seriously injured. One RSF member was killed in the clash," the witness said.

The attack on Tombassi allegedly came against the backdrop of the commander of the RSF, Col. Um Jalumba, who asked to marry a girl in Tembassi. "But the girl refused to marry him because she wanted to marry someone else in the village," a source told this station.

"The colonel arrived at the market of Tombassi on Sunday and attempted to kidnap the person the girl wanted to marry with. Villagers foiled the attempt. But the colonel returned with members of the RSF on Wednesday to attack the village."

Extreme weather kills three children, Darfur

September 19 - 2017 NYALA / EL MALHA / EL FASHER Three children died in separate incidents with extreme weather in Darfur. A fire broke out in a basic school in a camp in South...

Flour shortage shuts many Khartoum bakeries

September 19 - 2017 KHARTOUM / MEROWE In Khartoum almost a quarter of all bakeries are reported to have stopped work because of the lack of flour. Residents in Merowe locality in...

Unamid to close sites in South Darfur this month

September 18 - 2017 NYALA The southern section of the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) is ready to close its sites in Ed El Fursan and Tullus localities in South Darfur before September ...

South Darfur displaced refuse to receive Sudan's president

September 18 - 2017 GIREIDA / KALMA The displaced in Gireida in South Darfur have voiced their rejection of the expected visit of President Omar Al Bashir to one of the camps this ...

Sudan's Ministry of Defence denies breaching ceasefire

September 17 - 2017 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Ministry of Defence has denied claims by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) that the army violated the government...

Sudanese diaspora urge USA not to lift Khartoum sanctions

September 17 - 2017 WASHINGTON DC Dozens of Sudanese nationals demonstrated in American cities on Thursday, urging the USA not to lift sanctions on the Khartoum government. Activist...

Libya returns 170 Sudanese migrants to Khartoum

September 17 - 2017 KHARTOUM On Thursday, the Libyan authorities, in cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), returned 170 Sudanese migrants as part of a voluntary...

Sudan security arrests nine rebel students in Khartoum

September 15 - 2017 KHARTOUM Nine student members of a pro-rebel movement were arrested at demonstrations they organised in two markets in Khartoum on Wednesday...

Editor-in-chief beaten by Sudan security service

September 14 - 2017 KHARTOUM The editor-in-chief of the newspaper Akhbar El Watan was beaten during her arrest by the Sudanese security service in Khartoum on Tuesday evening...

Two girls raped and hospitalised in North Darfur

September 13 - 2017 TABIT Two girls were raped near Jumeizaya in Tawila locality, North Darfur, on Monday afternoon, the father of one of the victims reported...

