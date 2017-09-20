Liberia: President Sirleaf Breaks Ground for Modern Clinic in Bomi

Photo: Liberian Observer

President Sirleaf breaks ground for a modern clinic in Towon Town, Suehn Mecca District.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has broken ground for the construction of a modern clinic at the River Bank in Towon Town, Suehn, Mecca District, Bomi County. She commended the River Bank Women for their resilience and commitment in working to bring the clinic project to fulfillment.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement at the ground breaking which she chose to attend instead of the Unity Party's formal launching in Monrovia last Saturday.

The President thanked the legislature for the cooperation in support of development projects in Liberia. She noted the persistence of the River Bank Women in ensuring the realization of the project. She termed the project as a great relief to the people, especially of River Bank and adjoining communities in the district.

Paying tribute to former Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Hon. Varney A. Sirleaf who accompanied her for the grounding-breaking ceremony, she described him as an honest and trustworthy person who anyone can rely on.

The head of the River Bank Women's Association, Madam Maimi Dargbeh, commended President Sirleaf for a promise fulfilled.

In separate remarks, Bomi County Superintendent Samuel Brown and Senator Sando Johnson praised President Sirleaf for her continued development initiatives and engagement with the people of Bomi County.

The ceremony was attended by Acting Foreign Minister Elias Shoniyin; Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis N. Kateh; former Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Hon. Varney A. Sirleaf - also a son of Bomi; J E. Goll, District Superintendent; citizens and well-wishers.