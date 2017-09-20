Sudan: Belarus Minister of Agriculture to Begin Visit to Country Tomorrow

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus is due to arrive the country tomorrow, Wednesday, for a three-day official visit, during which he will discuss with the government officials cooperation in the field of agriculture, livestock and investment.

the state minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, al-Sadig Fadulalla, noted to SUNA that the visit of the Belarusian delegation comes in context of strengthening relations between the two countries and activating what was agreed upon earlier during the visit of the Belarusian president to the country.

He added that the talks will discuss several domains and how to cooperate in in the agricultural various fields, the establishment of joint projects according to the Belarusian technology, and the visiting minister will also visit Wadi Al-Hawad in Naher- Al- Neil (River Nile) state.