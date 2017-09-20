Sudan: Ghandour Meets With His Norwegian Counterpart

New York — The Foreign Minister, Prof, Ibrahim Ghandour, has met with his Norwegian Foreign Minister, Borge Brende, and the accompanying Director of African Affairs at Norway Foreign Ministry and the Norwegian Envoy for Peace in Sudan and South Sudan on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting has discussed progress of the relations between Sudan and Norway, means of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the mining field and Sudan participation in the international mining conference, scheduled in Oslo in next October.

The meeting has touched on the visit of Prof. Ghandour to Washington and his talks with a number of American officials at the State Department and the White House as well as the issue of the American sanction.

The meeting also tackled the relations between Sudan and its neighboring countries and its role for solution of disputes and supporting peace and security at the Horn of Africa Region.