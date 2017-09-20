Sudan: Dr. Tabitha Affirms Support of Parties Women Forum to Campaign for Lifting Blockade

Khartoum — The Chairwoman of the Parties Women Forum, Dr. Tabitha Butrus has affirmed support of the forum to the women national, popular and diplomatic campaign for the lifting of blockade and embargo imposed on the Sudan.

During her address to the inauguration of the campaign, Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum she pointed to the importance of the initiative and the work for its success, stressing boosting of the state's efforts and the civil society organizations for lifting the blockade, indicating the Sudanese women lead to the initiative to maintain the country's economy.

Dr. Tabitha pointed out that the embargo has hindered the Sudan's efforts in development and peace in both the regional and international surrounding, saying that there are no need for the blockade.

The National People's Political Diplomacy Campaign aims at mobilizing popular, regional and international support to lift the blockade and embargo on Sudan, as well as enhancement of popular diplomatic communication at the regional and international levels, and the support to the initiative for the establishment of the women's alliance against blockade against nations, and present the role of Sudanese women leaderships in the field of popular diplomacy.