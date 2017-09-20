Sudan: Al-Bashir Inaugurates Project of Grass Field and Lights of El Geneina Stadium

El Geneina — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al-Bashir, has inuagrated, Tuesday evening the project of the grass field and lights of El Geneina Stadium which can accommodates 45 thousand spectators.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the governors of West, Centeral and North Darfur states, a number of the ministers and members of West Darfru state, the state's prominent figures, the chairman of the Sudanese Football Association, Dr. Moutasim Ja'afar, lawyer Majdi Shamsul-Deen, the Association's secretary, the president of al -Hilal Club, and Hassan Burgo the head of the National Football Teams Committee.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony a football match played between the stars of the football national team and the El Geneina football team, with the participation of Al Hilal football team stars Mohammed Ahmed Bashir Besha and Maudather Karika.