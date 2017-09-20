Khartoum — Deputy National Prime Minister, Chairman of Economic Sector and Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadel received, Tuesday, at the airport, a high level South Sudan delegation headed by the Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan besides Finance, Oil and Trade Ministers in the presence of Minister of Commerce, Hatim Al-Ser.

Al-Fadel has underlined in press statements that the visit of the delegation comes following consultations bet on means for development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, particularly, in trade and oil fields.

He revealed that technical officials of the ministries of oil, in the two countries met two weeks ago and reached understandings on means for cooperation in this connection, expressing hope that the visit will contribute to reaching framework agreement for joint cooperation in the fields of oil, trade and economy.

The Advisor of the President of South Sudan State said the visit aimed at removal of the obstacles impeding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.