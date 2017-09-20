19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor - Stable Security Situation Enables Organizations to Fulfill Their Role

Al-Foula — The Wali (governor) of West Kordufan, Dr. Abu Al-Gasim Al-Amin Barka has underlined that the stable security situation in the state will enable the concerned regional and international organizations to continue their work smoothly.

Barka said in a meeting he held, Tuesday, at the government Secretariat, with the WFP and UNICEF Representatives, in Sudan, has renewed Sudan support to the efforts being exerted by the regional and international organizations operating in the state.

Meanwhile, the WFP Representative has lauded the state government's efforts to maintain societal security and stability.

