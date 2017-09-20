Sudan: Defense Minister Receives Invitation to Attend Dubai Aviation Exhibition

Khartoum — Minister of Defense, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf has commended the developing relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), affirming the necessity for cooperation and coordination in all issues to serve the interest of the two countries and the Arab Islamic nation.

This came when the minister received, Tuesday, the UAE Ambassador who handed him an invitation from the Head of State, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, H.H Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Rashed Al-Maktoum to attend the activities of Dubai Aviation Exhibition, scheduled for November 13-16.

The UAE Ambassador Sudan participation in the activities and exhibitions organized in his country.