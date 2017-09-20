20 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Moore, White Give Warriors Good Start

Tagged:

Related Topics

A century from opener Eddie Moore meant the Warriors were in control after the first day of the new season after they closed on 269/4 against the Highveld Lions at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The left-hander made 115 (174 balls, 20 fours) - his fifth career century - and shared in a 179-run first-wicket stand with David White, who fell six runs shy of his ton for a well-played 94 (222 balls, 14 fours).

It was an excellent first impression in the new campaign by the duo against a star-studded home bowling attack, which was spearheaded by Proteas fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada.

The Lions attack also included new recruits Craig Alexander and Beuran Hendricks, but it was rising young star Wiaan Mulder that made the main impression with the ball by taking all four wickets to fall under watchful eye of new national coach Ottis Gibson.

The 19-year-old took four for 32 in 13 overs - three of his wickets coming within the space of four balls of the 76th over.

It was then left to Gihahn Cloete to fight for the Eastern Cape side after he closed the day with an unbeaten 37. New Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts was unbeaten on 12 when bad lighted ended the day after 84 overs.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Euthanasia Back in Courts As Doctor Fights for Right to Die

The right of terminally ill individuals to end their life when, and how, they choose has been a battle fought before… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.