Sudan: Samia Syed-Ahmed - Economic Embargo Contributed in Destruction of Infrastructure

Khartoum — the member of the Arab Parliament, Samia Syed-Ahmed has called on the ambassadors of the states participating in the women national campaign for the lifting of the US economic blockade and embargo imposed on the Sudan to introduce the image of refusal of the Sudanese people to the economic blockade to the world.

She pointed out to the impacts of the 20 years economic blockade on the Sudan, explaining effects of depriving the Sudan from basic rights included in the international charters, and have contributed in the destruction of the railway, aviation infrastructure, and the balanced development in entire country.

Samia noted to the Sudan's geographical location that would contribute in the combat of terrorism, the international peace and security and the fight against human trafficking, indicating that Sudan is the only secure country in the region that witness explosions, conflicts and assassinations.

She stressed the Sudanese women capability to take part in rule of country, referring to its achievements, stressing Sudan fulfillment to all requirements for the relief of its foreign debts.