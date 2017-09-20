19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Meets Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

New York — The Foreign Minister, Prof, Ibrahim Ghandour, has met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the sidelines of 72d session of the UN General Assembly and discussed progress of the bilateral relations which has culminated in the opening of Sudan Embassy in Budapest.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister referred to the expected visit of Prof. Ghandour to Hungary in next October and its role in consolidating the bilateral relations and the signing of cooperation agreements and memos of understanding in the fields of agriculture, education and civil aviation.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour has informed his Hungarian counterpart on the positive developments in Sudan at all fields.

He affirmed the readiness of Sudan to strengthen its cooperation with Hungary and to export its agricultural production to Hungary.

He referred to the role of Sudan in combating illegal immigration and terrorism as well as the contribution of Sudan to solve disputes between a number of neighboring countries and boost peace at the region.

