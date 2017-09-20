Sudan: Foreign Minister Affirms Importance of Coordination of International and Regional Efforts for Solving Libyan Crisis

New York — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has underscored the importance of the coordination of the international and regional efforts for solving the Libyan crisis and encouraging the Libyan brothers to surpass the controversial issues through Sukhayrat agreement.

This came during his meeting with the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

Prof. Ghandour has affirmed the readiness of Sudan to support peace and stability in Libya and help achieving a peaceful settlement for the dispute in Libya.

He expressed Sudan readiness to consolidate its relations with Libya in all fields, referring to arrival of Sudan Ambassador to Tripoli.

The Libyan minister has briefed Prof. Ghandour on outcome of the fourth meeting of the high-level implementation panel for Libya which was held in Congo Brazzaville.