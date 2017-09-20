Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Arab League's Secretary General

New York — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has met with the Arab League's Secretary General, Ahmed Abul-Ghait, on the sidelines of the 72d session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The minister has expressed Sudan concern over the situation in the Arab World, especially with regard to the Gulf Crisis.

He called on the Arab League to increase its efforts for boosting the Arab Unity and the joint Arab work.

He also called on the Arab League to benefit from the Sudanese cadres at its different sectors.

Meanwhile, the Arab League's Secretary General has asserted the League's support to Sudan and affirmed its welcome to Sudanese expertise and cadres.