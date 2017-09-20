Sudan, Tunisia Discuss Health Cooperation

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Issam El-Deen Mohamed Abdulla discussed with the visiting Tunisian delegation led by the head of the majority bloc in the Tunisian Parliament, Dr. Rieda Sharaf El-Deen in the presence of the Secretary-General of the National Council for Drugs and Toxicology Dr. Al-Zein Al-Fahal, aspects of health cooperation especially in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, training of health personnel in both countries and investment in medical tourism.

The meeting discussed the ongoing arrangements for the operation of Al-Zahra'a factory for intravenous solutions with the cooperation of the Republic of Tunisia and the Sudanese Armed Forces where the Sudan's Ministry of Health approved operation of the factory to contribute to the national industry, realize pharmaceutical abundance and encourage cooperation and investment between Sudan and Tunisia.

The head of the Tunisian delegation stressed his country's interest in consolidating and strengthening health cooperation with Sudan, and adherence to the Sudanese laws and regulations of the health work and investment in health fields according to the need and the directives set by the Government of Sudan, indicating his support to the distinguished relations between the two countries.