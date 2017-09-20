20 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Elephant Kills Woman in Nkhotakota

Photo: Daily News
(File photo).
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Nkhotakota — A somber mood engulfed the residents of Kawelenga Village in Nkhotakota District Monday after an Elephant killed a 40-year-old woman.

Confirming the development, Nkhotakota Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Paul Malimwe identified the deceased as Aida Nkuzi.

Malimwe said the deceased met her fate on Monday, September 18,2017 when she went to fetch firewood in the bush near Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

After noticing that his wife was delaying from returning home, her husband, Ezala Kamwendo, started searching for her in the bush and later found her dead body under a tree with multiple fractures on the neck and hands.

"The deceased is said to have left home in the early hours of Monday to fetch firewood in the bush the Game Reserve. In the process of fetching firewood, she met an elephant which killed her," Malimwe explained.

Postmortem results jointly conducted by Nkhotakota Police and the District Hospital indicated that the death was due to severe head injuries and loss of blood.

The deceased Nkuzi, hailed from Nkuzi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukulu in Lilongwe District.

