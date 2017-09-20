19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: International Cooperation Minister Discusses Ways to Promote Trade, Economic Ties With Republic of Korea

Khartoum — the minister of international cooperation, Iddris Sulieman, discussed during his meeting, Tuesday, at his office, with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Khartoum, Lee Ki-sung, the bilateral relations between the t wo countries and ways to develop and enhance them in the economic, trade and investment fields via the activation of the joint ministerial committee and the framework agreement signed between the two countries and cooperation in all domains.

The meeting came in context of the efforts made by the international cooperation ministry to promote the development relations between the states of bilateral relations, the countries, regional and international organizations.

The minister has stressed during the meeting work to facilitate all the obstacles and challenge facing the progress of joint cooperation between the two countries to achieve their common interests, bush forward the development in country and the activation of cooperation in various development fields.

The Korean ambassador on his part, expressed desire of his country to boosting joint cooperation through strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

