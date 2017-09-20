As the 2019 General Elections draws closer, ground work has started and four people have since expressed interest to contest in primary elections that will elect a candidate to represent Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Ntcheu North East Constituency.

The four were unveiled on Saturday 16th September 2017 at a meeting held at Mankhoma Lodge in Ntcheu and was organised by Ntcheu MCP District Committee.

The four aspiring candidates are Keen Kakhuta Zulu who once served as Director of Research in the Eastern Region and a graduate in Bio-Medical Sciences, Willard Wilfred Maliya who is a Pastor, a Mr. Dolola who is a teacher by Profession and a Mr. Dzikanyanga.

Three candidates except Dzikanyanga were present at the meeting and were given a chance to introduce themselves.

In their respective speeches, they all centred on bringing development to Ntcheu North East and claimed to support whoever suceeds during the by-elections.

Ntcheu MCP District Chairperson Ferguson Kumpenyera said as a democratic party, they decided not to hand-pick a candidate but rather give people a chance to choose a candidate of their choice.

He therefore pleaded for tolerance amongst the aspiring candidates.

"As Malawi Congress Party, we believe in tolerance and we agreed to open doors to everyone who wishes to represent the party in 2019 so we will hold primary -elections when the right time comes," said Kkumpenyera.

Ntcheu MCP Publicity Secretary Jean Kamphale advised the candidates to work together and avoid back-biting each other.

She said gone are the days of producing hate speeches and degrading each other during campaign rallies but rather concentrate on things that will bring unity and development.

According to District Committee officials, no any aspiring candidate will be allowed to solely hold a political rally in any of the constituencies in Ntcheu.

"They will be holding campaign rallies simultaneously as one way of levelling the playing field," said Kamphale.