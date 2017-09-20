Tanzania: Police Arrest Five in Connection to the Raid of Manji's Lawyers' Office

Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested five people in connection to what is believed to be burglary at offices of Prime Attorneys last week.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday September 19, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, could not reveal the names of the suspects for fear of jeopardising ongoing investigations.

He said however that the investigations were progressing well and the suspects might be arraigned anytime from tomorrow.

Unknown men broke into Prime attorneys, which is located in Upanga, on wee hours September 12 and stole some documents as well as Sh3.7 million. Among other clients, Prime Attorneys, are also the advocates for business tycoon, Yusuph Manji.

An advocate at Prime Attorneys, Mr Hudson Ndusyepo, who is also among Mr Manji's lawyers, said then that the bandits overpowered the guards, tied them with ropes before breaking into the building. According to him the incident occurred between 2am and 3am on Tuesday morning.

However, Mr Manji's documents were not among those stolen as they were stored elsewhere.

The attack came barely three weeks since another law firm, IMMMA Advocates in the city had its offices hit by two explosions in an incident that shocked the legal fraternity and raised questions on the motive of the attackers.

The explosions broke window and blasted open the entrance to the reception of IMMMA House located along United Nations Road, according to The Citizen's observation. Windows of adjacent properties were also destroyed by the blast.

Meanwhile, Mr Mambosasa said the police have arrested two people in connection to the killing of Palm conservation foundation officer, Mr Wayne Lotter.

Mr Mambosasa said the suspects were arrested last Saturday.

"The suspects were found in possession of two guns, 162 round of ammunitions and five hand grenades," said Mr Mambosasa.