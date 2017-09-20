20 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pumas Call On Herne for Cheetahs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Last year's Pumas 'Player of the Year', hooker Frankie Herne , will start against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday night after starting from the bench in each of their previous nine Currie Cup fixtures.

Herne has been behind Marko Janse van Rensburg and Mark Pretorius in the pecking order so far this season but gets his opportunity with Pretorius out with a hamstring injury this weekend.

Flank Lambert Groenewald also had to be replaced due to a shoulder injury. Brian Shabangu, who started from the bench recently, has been called up to the starting line-up.

Herne has scored three tries from the bench this season and is a vital cog in the side's driving mauls.

The Pumas' top try-scorers in the competition are Mark Pretorius, Khwezi Mona, Trompie Pretorius and Ruwellyn Isbell on four each.

Flank Francois Kleynhans has also been named on the bench after recovering from a head injury.

The backs remain unchanged.

Teams:

FS Cheetahs

TBA

Pumas

15 Justin van Staden, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Brian Shabangu, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Frankie Herne, 1 Kwezi Mona.

Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Fancois Kleinhans, 20 Hilton Lobberts, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Selom Gavor

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Euthanasia Back in Courts As Doctor Fights for Right to Die

The right of terminally ill individuals to end their life when, and how, they choose has been a battle fought before… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.