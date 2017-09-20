South Africa: Two Years Today Until Rugby World Cup 2019!

Today, Wednesday, September 20, marks exactly two years until the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup .

The tournament will be hosted by Japan and will run from September 20 to November 2, 2019 .

The Springboks have been drawn alongside the All Blacks in Pool B for the tournament.

The Boks will also play against Italy in the pool stages, as well as a yet-to-be-determined Africa 1 team and the Repechage winner.

So far, 15 of the 20 nations have been confirmed.

The final teams will only be confirmed following the continental qualification process which will be fully completed in November 2018.

It will be the first World Cup hosted by Japan and it will be the first time that the All Blacks and the Boks will meet in the pool stages of a World Cup.

In the two year's since the 2015 World Cup, which is also the period current national coach Allister Coetzee has been at the helm, the Boks' Test record reads: played 19, won 9, lost 9, drawn 1 for a win percentage of 47.4%.

Rugby World Cup 2019 pools:

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Playoff winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa , Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, United States, Tonga

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, Americas 2

