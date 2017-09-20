20 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Hiwa Corruption Trial to Start From Wednesday Sept 20

By Wanga Gwede

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court will this Wednesday start the corruption trial of former Roads Authority (RA) chief executive officer, Trevor Hiwa.

Hiwa is charged by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) cwith dealing in contracts and failing to declare interest in the procurement process contrary to section 25(d) (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and section 19(1) of the Public Procurement Act.

Director of Public Prosecution, Mary Kachale has given consent to ACB to prosecute Hiwa, according to the bureau's lawyer Imran Saidi.

Saidi said ACB is "ready to prosecute and parade witnesses."

Hiwa is accused of awarding a K217 million (about $3030 823) World Bank contract to his company Infracon Limited to design and supervise various road construction projects in the Central and Southern regions bypassing the RA's Internal Procurement Committee(IPC) and without declaring interest.

