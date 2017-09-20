Nsanje — Foundation for Civic Education and Social Empowerment (FOCESE) has received K 65 million from Danish Church Aid to implement 'Youth for Inclusion, Participation and Empowerment in Local Governance (YIPE) in Nsanje District.

Acting Executive Director for FOCESE, Christie Banda disclosed this to Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday at Nsanje boma on the sidelines of District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting.

She said the baseline survey the organization conducted recently with support from Danish Church Aid revealed that duty bearers are side lining the youths in development endeavours; instead duty bearers use them as agents of destruction, a development she said was retrogressive.

"Youths are rarely empowered to participate in decision-making processes when implementing development projects. This ought to change for the district to make remarkable strides in development," Banda noted.

She said the economic status of many young people in the district is very pathetic and as such they ought to be given space in decision making processes as they know their problems better.

"The project would strive to address this gap. It would ensure that youths are kept away from excessive beer drinking," Banda observed, adding that the project would empower the youths to demand services from duty bearers.

The Acting Executive Director explained that the organisation would work with Members of Parliament (MPS), Councillors to change their mind sets so enable them see the youths as potential agents of change in community.

She appealed to Councillors and MPs and Village Development Committees to involve the youths when monitoring Local Development Fund (LDF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

"When youths are empowered, school dropout rate can drastically be reduced. Even cases of sexual violence can be reduced as well," Banda added.

District Sports Officer for Nsanje, Sherif Malaunga welcomed the project saying it would instill confidence among the youths to excel in life.