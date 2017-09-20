Tanzania: No Information Yet On TPDF Soldier Slain in the DRC - Govt

The government of Tanzania is yet to receive official communication on reports of the killing of its soldier serving with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco).

The UN Mission in Congo reported on Monday that a Tanzanian peacekeeper was killed on Sunday in Beni territory in DRC's Kivu Province following an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels.

But, speaking to The Citizen yesterday the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Aziz Mlima, said the government was yet to receive official communications on the incident. "I'm aware of the reports on the incident, but up to now no official communication has been received," he said in a telephone interview.

"The UN Mission has procedures to follow before informing TPDF, who are responsible with communications on peacekeepers, and which in turn has the obligation of informing the family of a fallen soldier. We will share the information to the public only after receiving information from TPDF that has followed those procedures," he insisted.

The UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres, condemned the killing, calling Congo government to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to justice. In a statement he called on all armed groups in Congo to cease violence.

He offered his condolences to the friends and families of the fallen soldier and to the government of Tanzania.

Mr Guterres wished a speedy recovery of the other peace keeper, who was injured, according to a statement issued by Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

"The Secretary-General calls on all armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to cease violence and to avoid a further deterioration of the security situation in the country," read in part the statement.