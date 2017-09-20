20 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Looking for Financiers to Extend SGR

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The government is looking for investors to finance the construction of the remaining part of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that will connect Tanzania with some landlocked countries.

The government wants to upgrade the railway from Dar es Salaam to Kigoma and Dar es Salaa-Mwanza into the standard gauge.

Already the construction of the first part comprising of 205km from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and the government expects to sign a contract for the second part (Morogoro-Makutupora in Dodoma) soon.

The Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Prof Makame Mbarawa now says the government was looking for investors who will finance the next part which stretches from Dodoma through Tabora to Isaka and Kwanza.

"For the second part of the construction from Morogoro to Makutupora, 336km, we expect to sign a contract in two weeks' time," he said during the 8th East and Central Africa Road and Rail Infrastructure summit 2017 yesterday.

He said Tanzania plans to connect with neighboring landlocked countries of Burundi, DR Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia which depend on the Tanzania Sea and Lake Ports for their imports and exports through the Standard Guage Railways.

Tanzania

Govt Slaps Two-Year Ban On Weekly Newspaper Mwanahalisi

Government decision to ban Mwanahalisi weekly newspaper has been greeted with an uproar by media stakeholders and rights… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.