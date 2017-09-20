Tanzania: JPM to Grace Simanjiro Road Project Launch

PRESIDENT John Magufuli will today (Wednesday), write history as he inaugurates the first ever tarmac road to be built in the vast Simanjiro district, Manyara region.

Official statements from both the Arusha Bureau for the Tanzania Information Service (Maelezo) and the Tanzania Roads Network Agency (TANROADS), reveals that the head of state will cut the ribbon to open the 26-kilometre bitumen road linking the Mirerani Mining Hills of Simanjiro to the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) this afternoon.

The new KIA to Mirerani corridor is going to be the first tarmac road in history of the area to be built in the sprawling Simanjiro district.

The remote Simanjiro is also one of the largest districts in the country but suffers poor communication infrastructures.

The maiden project for the 26- kilometre road linking the junction at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) entrance and Mirerani Hills in Simanjiro district will be executed by the M/S China Henan International Cooperation Group Company from China.

The roadwork was carried out at the cost of 32.2 billion/-, making history as the first ever tarmac road to be built in the district resided by mostly the nomadic Maasai pastoralists.

The infrastructural project was supervised by the LEA International Engineering Company Limited from Canada in association with a local firm, DOCH Tanzania Limited.

Coincidentally, President John Magufuli happened to be the person who initially laid the foundation stone for the KIA-Mirerani corridor back in August 2015, then serving as the Minister for Works.

By then, he had just been cleared to run as the presidential candidate for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, through which he was elected in the 2015 polls to become the 5th Head of State after independence, taking over from former President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

Mirerani, on the other hand, comprises of remote, hilly landscape under which the precious and rare Tanzanite gemstones are mined, valuable stones said to be ten-times rarer than diamonds and which are only found in Tanzania.

In another development, reports from the Regional Commissioner's office here indicate that Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa will also be jetting into Arusha and is expected to lay the foundation stone for the proposed Longido Water Project on Thursday (tomorrow).

Intended to serve the drought stricken district, the Longido Water Project is being executed by the Arusha Urban Water Authority (AUWSA) on behalf of the Longido Town Council.

The Premier will also use the occasion to address residents of Longido and Namanga border towns. Next Saturday, the 23rd of September, the Commander-in-Chief of the Tanzanian Armed Forces, Dr John Magufuli, will again set history in commissioning officer cadets from the Tanzania Military Academy of Monduli at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

