Tanzania: Three Suspects Die, Seven Held As Police Tighten Grip

THREE suspected notorious bandits were killed and two others were arrested by the police at Vingunguti last Friday.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa (pictured), told the journalists yesterday that the suspects were found in possession of three guns and 170 rounds of ammunition. He identified one of the killed suspects by the single name, Shafi and others as Babu Jaffari and Mbegu, alias Malon.

Mr Mambosasa explained that acting on a tip-off, the police waylaid the suspects while they were heading to warehouses in Tazara area. They were injured during an exchange of fire and died enroute to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment.

"The incident occurred at BECCO area," he explained further, disclosing that a Browning pistol and three bullets were recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, the police in Dar es Salaam have arrested Mohamed Maganga (61) and Rahma Almas alias Baby (37) over involvement in various crimes, including the killing of a South African, Mr Wayne Derrick Lotter (51), who was the Director of Palm Conservation Foundation.

Commander Mambosasa said the suspects were arrested in Upanga last Saturday and were found in illegal possession of two guns, a grenade and 167 bullets. He said the suspects, who admitted involvement in various crimes in the city, would be arraigned after completion of investigations.

In another development, five people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the offices of Prime Attorneys at Upanga last week and stealing 3,700,000/-, two lap tops and various documents.

The suspects, who were arrested at various areas of the city, were identified as Said Idrisa Salehe (47), Mustapha Ibrahim Said (35), Somfi Uliza Somfi (52), Iman Mbago Mhina (36) and Hussein Haji Suleiman (45).

"During preliminary interrogations, the suspects admitted that they committed the crime and investigations are underway to arrest others," said Mambosasa.