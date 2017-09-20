Tanzania: UN Condemns Killing of Tanzanian Soldier in DRC

THE, has condemned the killing of a Tanzanian peacekeeper, serving with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

He also urged the DRC government to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The peacekeeper died during a clash with suspected members of an armed group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Mamundioma, North Kivu Province. Another peacekeeper was injured during the incident.

In a statement issued by the UN Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres called upon all armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to cease violence and to avoid further deterioration of the security situation in the country.

The Secretary-General offered his condolences to friends and families of the deceased and to the Government of Tanzania.

According to the Associated Press, the mission said on Monday that the Tanzanian peacekeeper was shot during an attack on Sunday by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels on an armed forces position. It said the army position was about 500 metres (547 yards) from a UN base.

Tanzania has contributed uniformed UN peacekeepers in various parts of the world since 1995. It currently contributes peacekeepers in six UN missions in Africa and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Tanzania's contributions are largely informed by its history of African liberation, conflict prevention and peace processes, especially in African countries.

Regionally, Tanzania has shown willingness to participate and contribute both in terms of security and military cooperation. Under the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), Tanzania is part of its African Standby Force's (ASF).

Specifically, Tanzania falls under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and in 2007 signed an agreement to become part of the SADC Standby Brigade.

In 2013, Tanzania was one of three States that contributed a battalion of soldiers to the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) as part of the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The FIB was established in March 2013, following the signing of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the DRC and the Region and UN Security Council Resolution 2098.