Tanzania: Improve Areas Set for Industries, PM Tells Coast Leadership

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Coast Region leadership to improve infrastructure in areas set aside for industries, to attract both local and foreign investors.

The PM issued the directives yesterday, when speaking at different times with workers at Keds Company Limited, a soap factory in Kibaha and Twyford, a tiles factory in Chalinze.

Premier Majaliwa expressed satisfaction at the speed in the construction of industries in Coast Region, urging leaders to ensure infrastructure is put in place, promptly in all areas earmarked for industries including electricity, roads and water.

"I am very pleased to see construction work on these projects nearing completion. I thank you all for supporting President John Magufuli's strategy, of growing the nation's economy through indus-trialisation," Mr Majaliwa explained.

He said beside the two industries providing employment opportunities to Tanzanians, once production starts locals will access tiles at a cheaper price.

The Premier called upon Tanzanians working at the two industries to be good ambassadors by working hard, diligently and with high level of integrity, to provide investors with assurance that they do not need to hire people from outside the country.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Twyford, Mr Jack Feng, said 90 per cent of the construction work was complete, and they were now installing machines. The two industries are expected to start production in October this year.

Mr Feng said tiles produced would be sold at a cheaper price since 95 per cent of the raw materials would be locally sourced. He assured the Premier that employment priority would be for those living around the factory.

The Coast Regional Commissioner, Eng Evarest Ndikilo, appealed to PM Majaliwa for provision of electricity to run the industries in the region.

Eng Ndikilo said the region's need for electricity is 92MW and currently they are receiving only 40MW, urging the government to find a lasting solution so it does not affect industrial production.