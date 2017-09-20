Burundi: Communication Can Save or Endanger Community

The Ombudsman office in partnership with UNFPA has organized a workshop in Kirundo province this 19 September 2017. Participants were youth from different political parties and the focus was on non-violent communication, gender-based violence prevention and mutual respect.

In his speech, Burundi Ombudsman Edouard Nduwimana mentions the role of non-violent communication in the country's development and peace-building. He says everyone should think twice before delivering a message. "You have to think about your audience and the circumstance in which you deliver your message. You remember the video that spoke about raping and impregnating female enemies. It created problems because of the context in which it was produced," the Ombudsman has told participants.

He has also said the youth are the foundation of the country. "According to some surveys, Burundian youth constitute more than 65 % of the whole population. This shows that youth have a great influence on the life of the whole country," he said.

Edouard Nduwimana recognises that youth have been used by politicians and appeals to them to avoid political manipulation and use their potential to develop their nation.

UNFPA representative, Ms Suzanne NGO-MANDONG says factors that increase violence include violent communication, ignorance and non-respect for human culture and religious values. She encourages young leaders from different political parties to be guided by exemplary attitudes. "As young leaders of different political parties, you are the agents of change. Ensure better coaching of your peers, members of political parties, by using positive communication during your political and entertainment activities"

Abel Ahishakiye, the representative of Imbonerakure (youth of the ruling party CNDD-FDD) in Kirundo province, who attended the workshop, says it is of paramount importance. He says politicians use young people especially during a pre-electoral period. "Politicians use us as instruments for their own interest. I will use what I learned to communicate smoothly with others."

As for Jean Baptiste Rugemintwaza, representative of the youth from Amizeroy'Abarundi political coalition in Kirundo province, what he has learnt will help him live in harmony with other young people "I will sensitize other youth from Amizero y'Abarundi to use non-violent communication. As there are sometimes confrontations between youth from different political parties, I will teach them how to avoid them".

Rugemintwanza also says there should be training sessions for all the youth. "For example, some Imbonerakure youth and I have met here and become friends. We have understood that we are brothers despite our political differences," he said.

The workshop was attended by 65 young leaders of political parties from northern provinces of the country and 4 young leaders at the national level.