Somalia: Southwest State President Urged to Resign Over Incompetence

Aden Mohamed Nur known as "Saran-Soor" has called on the President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Southwest, Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden to resign.

Nur who is a well-known Somali politician has accused Aden of failing to promote his administration and deal with the corruption and the insecurity during his tenure.

Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden, the President of Southwest state has not commented yet on the accusation, but, reports said that his office ordered to arrest those against him.

Southwest, which is temporarily based in Baidoa city, has sided with Saudi and its coalition, including Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Qatar in Gulf Crises.