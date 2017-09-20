20 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Southwest State President Urged to Resign Over Incompetence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aden Mohamed Nur known as "Saran-Soor" has called on the President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Southwest, Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden to resign.

Nur who is a well-known Somali politician has accused Aden of failing to promote his administration and deal with the corruption and the insecurity during his tenure.

Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden, the President of Southwest state has not commented yet on the accusation, but, reports said that his office ordered to arrest those against him.

Southwest, which is temporarily based in Baidoa city, has sided with Saudi and its coalition, including Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Qatar in Gulf Crises.

Somalia

President, UK's Boris Johnson Discuss Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi

President Museveni has held candid talks with the United Kingdoms Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the situation in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.