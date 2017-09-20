Kenya: Gor Mahia Midfielder Ernest Wendo Wins May Award

Burly Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo was on Tuesday belatedly named the SportPesa Premier League Player of the Month for May.

Wendo, was voted best player for that month by a committee of sports journalists, has been an integral player in the Gor Mahia midfield set-up.

For this, he was handed a Sh100,000 cash prize, a trophy as well as a 49-inch frat screen television.

Wendo was nominated alongside veteran Tusker custodian Duncan Ochieng, strikers Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt and Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

The former Bidco United player amassed 23 votes in the poll conducted by the football committee, three more than Ochieng who was his closest challenger.

Ochieng made it to the nominees list by keeping four clean sheets between the sticks for Tusker in that month while Waruru, winner of the April award, scored three times for the soldiers.

Aswani on the other hand netted five times for Nakumatt including two match winners.

Wendo starred for K'Ogalo in crucial victories over rivals AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar in May, a feat that saw him earn a call up to the national team.

The 15-time champions also drew with Thika United and Posta Rangers in May.

"I feel so happy to be recognised because I have worked quite hard to be where I am," an elated Wendo said during the awards ceremony conducted at the team's Camp Toyoyo training ground.

"Playing at Gor Mahia makes one steely and the coaches and teammates demand for better performance every game. I have to work hard and maintain the levels that won me this award and hopefully help my team win silverware."