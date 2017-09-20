19 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KRU Extends Samurai Kit Deal to 2020

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and Samurai have extended their kit deal for another three years to 2020.

Kenya Rugby Union CEO, Ronald Bukusi said, "We are pleased to extend this important relationship with Samurai who are not just a sponsor but a real partner of the Kenya Rugby Union."

Samurai's Executive Director Terry Sands commented, "Samurai are delighted that Kenya Rugby Union have decided to extend their contract with us and can't wait to bring new and exciting designs to this well-respected union," Sands said.

"Samurai Sportswear is delighted to announce a new long-term agreement with Kenya Rugby Union, which will see the partnership continue for another three years.

"Samurai joined forces with Kenya Rugby Union on December 2012 and since then, they have worked together to produce some of the most striking and innovative rugby shirt designs on the market, using the latest Performex™ fabric technology."

By continuing to work with Samurai Sportswear, a company which prides itself on manufacturing industry leading custom team wear, KRU have shown that they have every ambition to continue to progress and succeed.

