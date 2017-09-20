South Africa: Bogus Doctor Held for Fraud

A bogus doctor was arrested in Soweto for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates to motorists seeking to apply for public drivers' permits.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday after law enforcement agents from the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks, the Health Professionals Council of South Africa, the Medicines Control Council and Home Affairs raided her surgery.

Medicines, patient files and government documents were confiscated during the arrest.

"The arrest brings to five the number of bogus doctors arrested in Gauteng in four weeks as part of Operation Recall.

"The doctors are all originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and use the practice number of a local doctor to conduct their business," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement.

Investigations by RTMC have revealed that there are more than 32 000 unlawfully issued public drivers' permits.

"Holders of these documents are believed to be on the roads driving busses, trucks and taxis. These people are placing the lives of other road users at risk as they might not be medically fit to be driving vehicles," RTMC said.

These documents will be cancelled as soon as investigations have been completed.

Members of the public are advised to contact the RTMC on 0861 400 800 to report traffic related corruption and fraud.