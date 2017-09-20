20 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: N100 Billion Debut Sukuk Offer Closes Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Debt Management Office's (DMO) inaugural N100 billion Sukuk offer will close wednesday.

FBN Merchant Bank Limited and Lotus Financial Services Limited were appointed as Joint Financial Advisers to the Debt Management Office (DMO) of the federal government on the inaugural FGN N100 billion Sukuk offer.

The offer was opened to the public on the 14th of September, and is billed to close on the 20th of September following a series of investor meetings in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Kaduna by the Advisers and the DMO, to interact with investors and provide information on the purpose, structure and benefits of the Issuance.

As a Joint Financial Adviser, FBN Merchant Bank assisted the DMO with the determination of the requirements for structuring the Issuance, working with Lotus Financial Services, Legal Advisers and Incorporated Trustees on the transaction to structure the Sukuk and prepare relevant transaction documents in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Nigeria

IMF Puts Global Bribery Cost At $2 Trillion A Year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the annual cost of bribery -- just one sub-set of corruption --… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.