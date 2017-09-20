Egypt: 'No Room for Double Standards' in Combatting Terrorism, Stresses Egyptian President At UN Assembly

Noting that comprehensively addressing terrorism is vital for the future of the regional and international order, the President of Egypt called today for an approach to do so that is based not only on eradication of terrorism but also of its root causes, as well as challenging its supporters and those that grant it safe havens.

"In all candidness, there is no room for any serious discussion on the credibility of any international system that applies double standards," said Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, addressing the general debate of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Members of different international alliances should answer the questions we are raising, for answers are usually avoided by those who prefer duplicity in order to attain narrow political interests at the demise of States and at the expense of bloodshed by their people, which we shall not allow to be lost in vain under any circumstances."

The President also noted that eliminating root causes of international crises and factors that endanger international stability necessitated implementing, in practice, the principle of common-but-differentiated responsibility between members of the international community.

For settling disputes, he urged respect of international law and negotiations based on legal, historic and moral principles, as well as respect of sovereignty of states and principle of non-intervention in their internal affairs.

Concluding his address, President Al Sisi called for a moment of "truthful self-reflection" and recognition of the deficiencies that hinder the international system for delivering on the aspirations it was realized for.

"It is also an opportunity to renew our commitment to establish a more equitable international order, given that the attainment of justice globally remains a necessary condition to confront the immense challenges impacting our world today," he said.