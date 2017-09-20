20 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Ask Union Bank to Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions yesterday directed the Union Bank to unfreeze an account operated by former first lady, Patience Jonathan, in the bank.

The committee, chaired by Rep Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia), also directed other banks that may have frozen Mrs Jonathan's accounts without any court order or a communication to that effect from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze them.

The committee frowned at the freezing of the accounts without court orders. Officials of Union Bank led by its lawyer, Kenneth Otowo, had told the panel that Mrs Jonathan's account was placed under a 'precautionary restriction' following a directive by the EFCC.

"We received a communication from EFCC to put a precautionary restriction on the account. The letter was dated March 21, 2016, so we had to act based on that," said a director from Union Bank.

But the committee said the bank could only take such decision if EFCC proved that it has obtained a court order to that effect.

Mrs Jonathan's lawyers led by Ayodeji Adedipe had told the committee that her accounts and those of her relatives in EcoBank, Diamond Bank, Fidelity Bank, Union Bank and First Bank were frozen without any court order.

However, Unoma Ndulue, who represented Diamond Bank, said two out of the three accounts are fully operative, while one was closed.

On Fidelity Bank, Mrs Jonathan's lawyers said they did not have a direct issue with the bank, but that it was through the EFCC.

Meanwhile, the committee has given acting EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu up to October 4 to appear before it or face an arrest warrant.

The committee's decision followed a motion by Rep Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), who said Magu should be arrested and presented before the panel on the next adjourned date for refusing to honour their invitations. But the committee chairman gave Magu up to October 4 to appear.

Nigeria

IMF Puts Global Bribery Cost At $2 Trillion A Year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the annual cost of bribery -- just one sub-set of corruption --… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.