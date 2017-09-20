20 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Woman Commits Suicide As Husband Goes for Second Wife

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — A 22-year-old housewife, Hajara Bala, committed suicide after she got wind that her husband was planning to take another wife.

It was gathered that the deceased, of Yanmallam village in Miga Local Government Area, took a rat poison as she could not live to see her husband taking another wife.

Daily Trust learnt that the late Bala was rushed to hospital in Jahun, Jahun LGA after taking the rat poison on Monday at 7 pm in her matrimonial home but passed on around 9p.m.

It was also revealed that about seven years ago a similar incident occurred in the same community when a close relation to the deceased took the same type of poison when her husband was taking a second wife but she was fortunate to have survived it.

The State police command spokesperson, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

