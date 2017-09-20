The United Labour Congress, ULC, has suspended the ongoing strike it recently embarked upon.

The strike has been suspended for one week.

The president of congress, Joe Ajaero, made this pronouncement in an interaction with journalists. The strike was suspended after a closed door meeting with the federal government on Tuesday.

The meeting was part of the steps by the government to resolve issues involved in the ongoing strike which started on 15 September.

On his part, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige said the union will meet with the federal government to resume negotiations on 26September.

It would be recalled that PREMIUM TIMES reported how aviation unions affiliated to United Labour Congress, ULC, on Monday shunned directives to shut down the Nigerian airspace as the ULC began a nationwide strike.

The unions are the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, ANAP; Aeronautical Information Services Association of Nigeria, AISAN; and the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers, NAAE.

The unions had earlier at a meeting with the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, dissociated themselves from the strike.

NAN aviation correspondents, who monitored the situation at both the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, observed normal flight operations by airlines.

The ULC issued the strike notice following government's failure to recognise the body as a labour federation despite allegedly fulfilling all conditions stipulated by law.

According to it, the failure of the government to recognise the group violates the constitution of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of association, and the Trade Union Act.

It said that government had thus excluded the congress, which has over 20 registered trade unions, from its intended discussion with labour on the issue of national minimum wage.