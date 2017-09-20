Uganda: Zari Focusing On Putting 'Negative Energy' Behind Her

Photo: allafrica.com

Zari distances herself from Diamond's claims on the love affair with Hamisa.

One day after Diamond admitted that he had cheated and fathered a child with video vixen Hamisa Mobeto, his fiancée and mother of his two children Zari Hassan is focusing on the positive.

In an early morning post on her instagram page on Wednesday, the socialite and business woman based in South Africa appreciated the concern that her thousands of followers had expressed over the incident.

"Ladies and gentlemen I have heard you loud and clear, the advices, the consolation, the pity, the hurt you are feeling on my behalf most of all the betrayal. But let's look at this on the positive side," she wrote.

This left her fans wondering whether she had already chosen to forgive and forget and above all move on.

"When a person chooses to cheat on you it's not you actually it's them who usually turn out to have played themselves while they thought they are playing you," she added.

She instead advised that no one should look down on themselves when such things happen it was never of her making.

"You should never look down on yourself, don't ever think you are worthless because of another person's mistake and never blame yourself," she said.

With her birthday approaching she is looking forward to picking herself and get into a celebratory mood.

"Always look at how to pick yourself up and get going. That said, with my birthday approaching let's put all this negative energy behind us and appreciate life!"