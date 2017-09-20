Machinga — Corredor Logistico Integrado de Nacala (CLN) and Vale logistics have handed over 10 motorcycles worthy K39 million to Machinga police to promote community safety and deal with theft of cargo and encroachment along the railway line in the district.

Malawi Police Service Commissioner responsible for Community Policing, Willy Mwaluka received the Yamaha 125 model Monday at Liwonde in Machinga.

The motorcycles come at a time when Machinga Police has been recording cases of people being run over by locomotives and theft of cargo ranging from fuel transported on trains to wheat passing through the rail line section in the district.

Mwaluka commended CLN and Vale Logistics for donating the motorcycles to Machinga police, saying it would help in boosting security of the Nacala corridor railway line.

He hailed the Vale logistics and Malawi Police partnership on safety and security that has seen reduction of crime along the railway line, through community policing structures that were being supported by the company.

Mwaluka assured the CLN and Vale Logistics that the police would use the motorcycles for intended purpose and that the officers who would be using them would undergo a special training.

According to the Commissioner, the 10 motor cycles would be given to police units along the rail way line in Machinga.

CLN and Vale Logistics officials refused an interview let alone a mention of their names in a story saying this was against their company policy.

Vale Logistics entered a concessional agreement with Malawi Government signed in 2011 to upgrade a railway line from Moatize in Tete Mozambique to Nacala Port.