Ethiopia: Veteran Journalist Girma Bogale Laid to Rest

The long serving journalist of the Ethiopian Press Agency Girma Bogale laid to rest on Monday.

Girma served his people and government for over 38 years at various capacities until his recent retirement from the Agency.

Born to his mother Belaynesh Hailemicheal and father Bogale Yohannes, Girma was born in 1958 in Addis Ababa customary known as Kechene Medanealem Church.

He attended his primary and secondary schools in the capital at Mesfin Harar elementary and Medhanialem Secondary Schools respectively. Girma received his diploma and first degree in Language and Literature from the then Kotebe College of Teachers Education.

Furthermore, Girma has received various trainings from different countries abroad to improve his carrier. According to his obituary read out at the funeral discourse, he was able to improve his carrier from Proof Reading position to a Senior Editor level.

Girma had been assigned to report various challenging situation including covering war zone reporting. For instance, Girma is in memory of many for his coverage during the Ethio-Eritrea war where he portrayed his professional carrier.

The journalist was in the final proceess of publishing his accumulated journalistic practical experiences in a book.

Due to accidental illness, Girma died last Sunday at the age of 59. His funeral at Gerji St. George Church was attended by his families, relatives, friends and colleagues. Girma is survived by a daughter.

The Ethiopian Press Agency expresses its deepest condolence over the death of the veteran journalist and wishes comfort for his family and relatives.