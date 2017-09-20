20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Arrived Forbarnga in West Darfur

Forbarnga, West Darfur — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir arrived on Wednesday in Forbarnga town in the second day of visist to West Darfur State where he was received by huge mass rally with executive and legislative and native administration leaders, representatives of parties and political forces, Forbarnga dignitaries and people's delegation from neighboring Chad were in lead.

Once he arrived the Locality , the President inaugurated a number of facilities as part of projects of the " Educational Leap Program" adopted by the State Government, the Grand Mosque and a new power station.

The delegation accompanied the President in his visit to Forbarnga Locality comprises Governor of West Darfur State, Fadul-Mula Al-Haga, ,Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Mohamed Osman Al-Rekabi, Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi, Federal Health Minister, Bahar Idris Abu Garda and State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakheet.

